JSW eyes 100,000-unit electric CV capacity by 2030 with AMPSTAR push

On Tuesday, the group launched AMPSTAR, the eCV brand of JSW Greentech, under which it will manufacture electric trucks (etrucks) and ebuses. The initial investment is around ₹2,000 crore, comprising about ₹1,500 crore of debt and ₹500 crore of equity from the parent, according to the company.

Its first plant, spread over 90 acres at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, will have an annual capacity of 15,000 vehicles — 10,000 ebuses and 5,000 etrucks. The company will start its truck portfolio with a 55 tonne tractor-trailer and subsequently add tippers, fixed-body trucks, and dumpers.

But the first factory is only the entry point. JSW group Chairman Sajjan Jindal expects eCVs — particularly heavy trucks — to scale rapidly as their operating economics become compelling for fleet owners.

Jindal said JSW wants AMPSTAR to be a “catalyst for changing the way India moves”, but acknowledged that adoption would ultimately depend on the business case for fleet operators. “The economics have to make the case, not sentiment,” he said.

The group chairman sees the opportunity eventually supporting an etruck business of around 100,000 units, with 2030 as a possible timeframe. That would be a dramatic scale-up from the market today.

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, said the ambition was to make JSW Greentech the country's leading player in the segment. “We want it to become the biggest electric commercial vehicle player in this country,” he said.

India's etruck market remains nascent. Sumit Mittal, chief executive officer (CEO) of JSW Greentech, estimates that around 800 etrucks were sold in India last year and expects the market to reach around 3,000 units this year.

Parth, however, sees supply rather than demand as the constraint. “There's just not enough capacity and not enough supply in the market,” he said. “I’m sure Sumit will be able to sell double of the trucks. But he just won’t be able to make enough.”

Government data also underscores how early the transition is. The Ministry of Heavy Industries' PM E-DRIVE dashboard showed only 238 etrucks registered under the scheme in 2026-27 as of September 20. PM E-DRIVE has earmarked ₹500 crore to support up to 5,643 etrucks, covering N2 and N3 vehicles up to 55 tonnes.

By contrast, ebuses are further along, helped by government procurement and gross-cost-contract models. Close to 3,000 ebuses were registered in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), up nearly 40 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Separately, the Centre has allocated ₹4,391 crore under PM E-DRIVE for 14,028 ebuses, while 5,299 such vehicles had already been deployed under the earlier FAME-II programme by the end of July.

That difference partly explains why JSW's strategy stretches across both segments. Buses provide a more established electric market, while trucks potentially offer the larger disruption opportunity.

JSW’s own freight ecosystem offers early demand

JSW also enters the truck market with an advantage unusual for a new vehicle manufacturer — it is itself a substantial user of road freight.

Around 17,000 trucks operate across the JSW ecosystem, carrying raw materials and finished products for businesses including steel, cement and ports. Much of the movement is handled by logistics contractors.

Mittal estimates that 40-50 per cent of this fleet could potentially be electrified relatively quickly, particularly on closed-loop routes where trucks repeatedly travel between fixed points and charging infrastructure can be planned around their operations.

Focus on technology and localisation

JSW is also trying to retain control of some of the higher-value technology rather than assembling an electric drivetrain entirely around externally supplied systems. “We are designing, engineering, and building these vehicles in India, from the ground up — our own drivetrain, our own software,” Mittal said.

JSW Greentech has developed the base logic, software, and algorithms for the electric drivetrain in-house, allowing power and battery configurations to be adapted to different operating requirements. The company says the vehicles have also been engineered for Indian road and climatic conditions.

Mittal said 88 of the company's first 100 hires were in research and development (R&D), reflecting an attempt to build engineering capability internally. Localisation is expected to reach around 50 per cent within six months, even though battery cells will initially be imported.

Jindal's longer-term ambition extends to the cell itself. He expects the group to eventually develop cell technology domestically, describing the battery cell as the “new oil” for an electrified transport system.