Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLava Virat V1 5G reviewZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsFMCG StocksSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareHy-Tech Engineers ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Companies / News / JSW MG Motor India posts 14% rise in August wholesales at 7,508 units

JSW MG Motor India posts 14% rise in August wholesales at 7,508 units

JSW MG Motor India last month launched its Tomahawk SUV, built on the company's first SUV on its Multi-New Energy Vehicle platform, ADAPT

JSW MG Motor

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW MG Motor India reported a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in August wholesales, reaching 7,508 units, the company announced on Tuesday.

The sales volume during August 2025 were recorded at 6,578 units.

The company said it continued its strong momentum across both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolios during the reporting month.

JSW MG Motor India last month launched its Tomahawk SUV, built on the company's first SUV on its Multi-New Energy Vehicle platform, ADAPT.

The latest SUV model Tomahawk is available in both EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain options.

The company has also commenced dispatches of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV to dealerships across India, JSW MG Motor India said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and founder and chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

NCLT stays order approving Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan

HFCL logo

HFCL signs three-year optical fibre cable supply deal worth ₹2,329 crore

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti raises FY27-31 capex target to ₹77,500 crore for expansion, R&D

Piramal Finance

Piramal Fin raises ₹2,100 cr via QIP; total fundraise at ₹3,850 cr

Zomato

Zomato to cut about 250 jobs as its shuts Hyderabad customer support centre

Topics : JSW Group Auto sales Automakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:20 AM IST