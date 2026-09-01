JSW MG Motor India posts 14% rise in August wholesales at 7,508 units
JSW MG Motor India last month launched its Tomahawk SUV, built on the company's first SUV on its Multi-New Energy Vehicle platform, ADAPT
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JSW MG Motor India reported a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in August wholesales, reaching 7,508 units, the company announced on Tuesday.
The sales volume during August 2025 were recorded at 6,578 units.
The company said it continued its strong momentum across both its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolios during the reporting month.
JSW MG Motor India last month launched its Tomahawk SUV, built on the company's first SUV on its Multi-New Energy Vehicle platform, ADAPT.
The latest SUV model Tomahawk is available in both EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain options.
The company has also commenced dispatches of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV to dealerships across India, JSW MG Motor India said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:20 AM IST