JSW MG Motor sales rise 19% to 6,528 units in March, plans price hikes
The wholesales for March reflected sustained momentum across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolios
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JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in dispatches to dealers at 6,528 units in March.
The wholesales for March reflected sustained momentum across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolios, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.
The company said it will hike prices on the MG SELECT portfolio by up to 7 per cent, effective April 1, 2026, including flagship models such as the MG Cyberster and MG M9.
Already, the company has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its MG portfolio, effective April 1, 2026.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST