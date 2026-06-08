JSW's new energy vehicle bet hinges on technology and battery tie-ups

With an investment tag of ₹18,000 crore, JSW is building a plant to make new energy vehicles (NEVs) — these are powered fully or partly by electricity — at a furious pace on 600 acres of land in Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. It will have an initial capacity of 0.5 million cars, and can expand this to 1 million. As it happens, its neighbour is none other than Toyota Kirloskar — which is also building a new plant and has ambitious plans to get into electric.

JSW Motors Ltd, the independent passenger vehicle arm of the JSW group, has put together a tentative schedule — the assembly plant will be ready by June-July this year, it will start assembling cars from November, when bookings for its first offering will also open, and cars will start to be dispatched to consumers in December-end or latest by the first week of January.

It is also building a substantial vendor ecosystem in the same area, with 10 vendors having already been signed up to make 20 key components and build their factories. Another 20-30 suppliers will be brought in in the coming weeks and months.

Unlike many other vehicle makers, JSW has gone for a collaborative model where suppliers will invest ₹7,000 crore of the total investment upfront as strategic partners. While the money from suppliers will help push localisation plans, JSW Motor will focus on assessing and assembling technology and other products in its factories.

So what drove JSW to make such a big bet in the hyper-competitive auto business? The group is not a novice. Less than two years ago, it picked up a 51 per cent stake in JSW MG Motors with the Chinese giant SAIC Motors. That gamble has worked —the company is already the third-largest electric car player in the market, and JSW is planning to increase its stake in the firm.

Said Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors: “As a group we wanted another vertical, which is scalable and (where) we could make a national impact — and automotives fit in. We saw an opportunity for us because of the massive shift in technology and consumer preference, which was happening, and the market, despite hitting 5 million (units) per annum, is still underpenetrated.”

The most important reason, said Nayak, is that it provides them an opportunity to build a national car brand in an industry where 70 per cent of car sales are from global players. In China, for instance, the transition to national EV brands happened when global players were pushed out.

Of course, with electric cars accounting for only 4 per cent of overall car sales, the market is in its infancy. But competition is heating up — by 2030, according to public announcements, global and Indian car makers are likely to launch between 25-30 new NEVs, which include Hyundai, with six launches, with Tatas, and M&M adding another 9-13 new vehicles.

Sensing the competition, JSW has also set out an ambitious launch plan — 15 models across multiple powertrains in four years, and at least one model every three months. This is possible, Nayak said, pointing out that in China a new model is churned out every six months, something that used to happen every four years earlier.

The group has decided not to start from scratch. Rather than spending expensive dollars to build a car bottom up, JSW is tying up with multiple global players for accessing car technology in its NEVs so that it can offer customers multiple powertrains

and models.

Its first such gamble through JSW MG Motors gave the group a launchpad to learn the business model: To get access to Chinese technology and its existing brand portfolio, launch the models chosen quickly in India, and simultaneously localise components and reduce costs. This has worked well. JSW MG Motors is now implementing a plan to increase localisation from 30-40 per cent to 70 per cent in the next 12-18 months.

It has also provided the JSW group a solid base for sales of NEVs — in May, for instance, it registered 4,790 electric vehicles, narrowing the gap with M&M, the second-largest player which registered 5,644 electric vehicles.

JSW Motors is now expanding its technology partners beyond just SAIC Motor. The strategy is not new — Chinese companies like SAIC Motors have multiple JVs, with carmakers like Volkswagen to manufacture Volkswagen, Skoda, and Audi; and with General Motors for Cadillacs and Buicks.

JSW has replicated a similar model by now signing a technology tie-up with its second partner, Chery Holding group, to bring in possibly a model from the Jetour range as its first offering with a price tag of over ₹35 lakh in the top end.

There is, of course, a reason to bet on Chinese auto companies. Said Nayak: “ We are accessing technology for NEVs from China because they are the best and relevant for India. Technology from Europe and the US, which is over-engineered, does not make sense for Indian customers.”

For instance, the price of battery cells — the largest cost for an electric car maker — based on Chinese technology is half to a third of the price of those made in Japan or South Korea.

Not only that, unlike many of its competitors in India, JSW will not bet on electric cars alone but operate across different powertrains — from plug-in hybrids, to plain hybrids, and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) — which are powered by an electric motor but also have a small onboard combustion engine that kicks in when the battery is below a threshold level. It’s a rage in China .

Nayak said over-dependence on just electric cars has led to limited choice for customers — a key reason NEVs still have such low penetration in the country.

However, there is consensus in the company that the NEV market will move towards premiumisation as incomes of customers rise and that it needs to be prepared to offer premium products. Nayak said JSW Motors will build four platforms — at price points of ₹12-13 lakh, ₹18 lakh-plus, ₹25 lakh-plus, and ₹30 lakh-plus — catering to a large range of customers.

Is JSW Motors taking too much of a gamble by depending so much on the Chinese, especially as the latter has recently passed decrees imposing more restrictions on sharing technology across segments? And what about geopolitical realities? Those, too, could put their plans in trouble as happened when China stopped exports of rare earth magnets for electric motors to India, impacting sales of electric two-wheelers and cars .

Here, the company acknowledges that quick localisation is very important for two reasons: It prevents supply-chain

disruption especially when geopolitical tensions rise. And with the rupee depreciating, imports are too expensive.

JSW is pushing the pedal by starting localisation of body parts and key components, a process it hopes to complete by 2027. But there is one big gap here — it has to import battery cells, which account for 20-30 per cent of the cost of an NEV.

It’s a big challenge to overcome. Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava points out candidly that a battery cell plant requires a large investment of around ₹20,000 crore. That’s not all — the problem is that the raw materials going into making the cell, like processed lithium, are also controlled by just one country — China.

JSW is planning to build a 30 GWH lithium cell plant with an investment of $1.3 billion and has been scouting around with prospective JV partners to set up the plant. It is looking at Southeast Asia as an option to build the plant. The big challenge here is to snag a Chinese company willing to share the technology to make lithium-ion phosphate cell batteries with an Indian

conglomerate.

To be sure, this is a global problem. JSW and other Ind­ian auto giants have to tread carefully and they might ne­ed government support. The good news is that the resp­onse to its drive for recruiting dealerships has been overwhelming — JSW Motors recently advertised for 100 dealers, and received a staggering 3,600 applications.

The question is whether it will be able to repeat the same magic when it comes to whipping up customer demand for its NEVs.

JSW Group’s passenger vehicle ride

November 2023: Takes a 35% stake in MG Motors India

March 2024: Increases stake to 51%, SAIC Motors holds the rest

January 2025: JSW group incorporates JSW Motors as a separate vertical for new energy vehicles, independent of JSW MG Motor India

May 2025: Ties up with Chery of China for technology to bring NEVs to India

February-March 2026: Advertises for dealerships, gets 3,600 applications

New energy vehicle plans

June-July 2026: Assembly lines to be ready in a new factory in Maharashtra

September-October: To launch the JSW passenger vehicles brand

November: To begin booking for the first cars from JSW Motors