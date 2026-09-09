JSW, Skoda-Volkswagen sign MoU for 51:49 India JV, deal by December

JSW Group and Volkswagen Group have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to take forward their proposed 51:49 joint venture for Volkswagen’s passenger vehicle operations in India. The agreement starts exclusive talks on the valuation and other terms of the proposed deal, with a binding agreement targeted by December 2026, reported The Economic Times.

The final transaction value is yet to be determined, although market estimates have put the venture’s project investment and capital commitments at more than €1 billion, or around ₹10,000 crore, according to a Hindu BusinessLine report.

The proposed venture will initially cover the eight Skoda and Volkswagen brands sold in India, along with future launches, including electric vehicles. According to the reports, the partnership is expected to focus on mass-market internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s manufacturing operations, workforce and supplier ecosystem could also become part of the JV.

The two sides are also working out arrangements for model sharing, common platforms, manufacturing, employee transfers, and sales and marketing operations. The proposed alliance is expected to use Volkswagen’s existing plants in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chakan, which have a combined capacity of about 400,000 vehicles a year.

The companies are also looking at using India as an export hub, particularly for electric vehicles, according to The Economic Times report. Higher utilisation of the existing plants could help the venture spread development and manufacturing costs across larger volumes.

One of the key issues in determining the valuation is Volkswagen’s potential tax liability of around ₹20,000 crore in a customs duty case, the report said. The Customs Department has alleged that Volkswagen imported nearly complete vehicles in an unassembled state but declared them as individual components, resulting in lower duties. According to The Economic Times report, JSW is unlikely to take on liabilities arising from the case. The potential tax exposure would therefore need to be factored into the valuation of the business.

Luxury brands such as Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley are expected to remain outside the venture. However, JSW is open to bringing these marques into the alliance at a later stage, while Volkswagen is keen to eventually bring all its brands under the JV.

The proposed partnership would give Volkswagen a local partner to support investment and deeper localisation, while giving JSW a majority stake in an established passenger vehicle manufacturing operation. A Skoda Auto Volkswagen India spokesperson told The Economic Times that the planned cooperation aims to strengthen competitiveness through a wider product portfolio, deeper localisation and stronger manufacturing and research and development capabilities.