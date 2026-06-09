JSW Steel posts 15% growth in May crude steel output, produces 2.29 MT

JSW Steel reported a consolidated crude steel production of 2.29 million tonnes (mt) in May, posting a robust 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This was driven by higher production from its Indian operations, full-scale operations at its Dolvi plant and the ramp-up of its joint venture facilities.

According to the company, crude steel production from its Indian operations stood at 2.19 mt last month, compared with 1.91 mt in the corresponding month last year, reflecting a 15 per cent increase. Production at JSW Steel USA's Ohio facility rose 20 per cent to 95,000 tonnes from 79,000 tonnes in May 2025. As a result, the company's consolidated steel output increased to 2.29 mt from 1.99 mt a year ago.

The company attributed the higher production primarily to the full operations of its Dolvi steel complex. One of the blast furnaces at the Dolvi plant had undergone a planned maintenance shutdown, impacting output during May 2025. Production growth was also supported by the complete ramp-up of operations at joint venture units, enhancing the company's overall production capacity and efficiency.

A JSW Steel source said production figures for the previous year have been adjusted for comparison following the transfer of the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) to JSW-JFE Steel Limited, a joint venture company, in March this year. The transferred undertaking's production has been excluded from the prior-year numbers to ensure a like-to-like comparison.

"Despite the strong production performance, the company continues to undertake strategic capacity expansion projects. Blast Furnace-3 (BF3) at its flagship Vijayanagar steel plant is currently under shutdown for capacity enhancement works. The furnace is expected to restart operations this month, which is likely to provide an additional boost to production in the coming months," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

JSW Steel said its Indian operations maintained a high level of operational efficiency during the month. Capacity utilisation, excluding the shutdown BF3 unit, was approximately 98 per cent, indicating near-full utilisation of available capacity. Overall capacity utilisation stood at 87 per cent, including the BF3 capacity.

The production growth comes at a time when the company is aggressively expanding its steelmaking footprint across India, including major projects in Odisha, as it seeks to capitalise on rising domestic steel demand and contribute to the country's ambition of significantly increasing steel production capacity over the next decade.

Last month, JSW Steel commenced construction of its proposed mega integrated steel complex at Dhinkia in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, with an estimated investment exceeding ₹1 trillion.

The project is being developed on the land parcel originally earmarked nearly two decades ago for South Korean steel giant Posco, whose proposed 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel project, with an investment of $12 billion, failed to take off after prolonged land acquisition disputes and environmental concerns.

JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel Corporation recently formed a joint venture for a proposed 6 mtpa expansion of the JSW-acquired BPSL facility in Odisha's Sambalpur, with an estimated investment of ₹32,000 crore.

JSW has also announced an integrated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing complex at Naraj in Cuttack district with an investment of ₹40,000 crore and a proposed green energy facility in Kandhamal district with a similar investment outlay of ₹40,000 crore.

Last year, JSW Steel signed an MoU to establish a 5 mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of ₹35,000 crore, while a separate 6 mtpa steel plant proposed by its subsidiary Saffron Resources in Dhenkanal district in collaboration with Posco, with an estimated investment of ₹35,000 crore, was also approved by the Odisha government.