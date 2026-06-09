JSW Steel's May crude steel output rises 15% to 2.29 million tonnes

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production jumped 15 per cent year-on-year to 2.29 million tonnes in May, aided by full operations at its Dolvi plant and the ramp-up of JVML, even as a key blast furnace at Vijayanagar remained shut for expansion, the company said.

The country's largest steelmaker by capacity said production from its Indian operations stood at 2.19 million tonnes during the month, up 15 per cent from 1.91 million tonnes a year earlier. Output from its US facility in Ohio grew 20 per cent to 950,000 tonnes from 790,000 tonnes.

JSW Steel attributed the higher production primarily to the full operation of its Dolvi plant, where one blast furnace had been under planned maintenance shutdown in May 2025, and the complete ramp-up of operations at JVML.

The company said Blast Furnace-3 at its Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka remains shut down for a capacity expansion programme and is expected to restart in the second half of June 2026.

Despite the outage, capacity utilisation at the company's Indian operations remained robust. Excluding the capacity of Blast Furnace-3, utilisation stood at around 98 per cent during May. Including the furnace, overall utilisation was 87 per cent.

JSW Steel noted that the year-on-year comparison excludes production from the Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) undertaking that was transferred to JSW-JFE Steel Ltd, its joint venture with Japan's JFE Steel, through a slump sale completed in March 2026. The previous year's production figures were adjusted accordingly to ensure comparability.

The company currently has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), including 4.5 MTPA through the JSW-JFE joint venture, and plans to expand this to 54.8 MTPA over the next four years.