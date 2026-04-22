JSW Steel to sign JV with JFE Steel for Odisha plant expansion on April 24

Days after formalising a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with South Korean steel major POSCO Group for a 6 million tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, JSW Steel is set to deepen its global partnerships with another Asian steelmaker.

Official sources said the Sajjan Jindal-led company will sign a fresh joint venture agreement with Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation on April 24 for a 6 mtpa expansion of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) in Sambalpur district in the state.

The proposed JSW-JFE venture would involve an estimated investment of around Rs 32,000 crore. The JV is likely to be signed at an event, ‘Forging Ahead’, at Thelkoloi in Sambalpur in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono, president and chief executive officer of JFE Steel Masayuki Hirose, and senior officials and representatives of both companies.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary, Industries Department, said the venture would involve JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation, with both partners sharing equal investment responsibilities. Once implemented, the expansion is expected to raise the plant’s total capacity from around 4.5 mtpa to beyond 10 mtpa, he told Business Standard.

According to sources familiar with the proposed arrangement, the integrated steel operations of BPSL acquired by JSW Steel are likely to be transferred to the new joint venture — JSW JFE Steel Ltd. JFE Steel Corporation is expected to acquire a 50 per cent stake amounting to Rs 15,750 crore.

This would create an equal-shareholding partnership between JSW Steel and JFE Steel, combining JSW’s scale and raw material access with JFE’s technological expertise, operational systems, and advanced steelmaking capabilities, sources said.

According to industry experts, this JV could pave the way for capacity enhancements beyond the current expansion target and accelerate production of higher-grade and specialised steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. The Tokyo-headquartered JFE Steel is known globally for high-end steel technology and value-added product segments.

JSW Steel has already committed investments exceeding Rs 2 trillion in Odisha across steel, electric mobility, batteries, and renewable energy. The company’s largest proposed project in the state is the 13.2 mtpa integrated steel plant at Paradip, involving an estimated Rs 65,000 crore investment.

"Work on the project has gathered pace after major clearances were secured and preparatory groundwork was completed. The company has also signed an MoU for eventual expansion of the Paradip complex to 24 mtpa, potentially making it one of India’s largest steel manufacturing hubs," official sources said.

In manufacturing diversification, JSW had announced an integrated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing complex at Naraj in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in 2024. It has also proposed a green energy facility in Kandhamal district with a similar investment outlay of Rs 40,000 crore.

In January 2025, JSW Steel signed an MoU to establish a 5 mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore, while a separate 6 mtpa steel plant proposed by its subsidiary Saffron Resources in Dhenkanal district, with an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore, was also approved by the state government earlier this year.

However, the Sambalpur project expansion through the JSW-JFE joint venture assumes significance as it builds on an existing operating asset. JSW Steel had acquired the debt-ridden BPSL for Rs 19,700 crore in 2019 after the National Company Law Tribunal approved its insolvency resolution plan. Since taking over the company, JSW has revived the plant, increasing crude steel production from around 2.9 mtpa to nearly 4.5 mtpa.

“The proposed new joint venture with JFE Steel is expected to further expand employment opportunities, ancillary industries, logistics demand, and downstream manufacturing ecosystems in western Odisha,” Sharma added.