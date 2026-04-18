JSW Steel, POSCO form joint venture to set up 6 mtpa steel plant in Odisha

JSW Steel Ltd has formally approved a 50:50 joint venture with South Korean steel major POSCO Group to set up a greenfield 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant in Odisha. This move gives fresh momentum to one of the state’s biggest proposed industrial investments, marking POSCO’s return to the state nearly two decades after its earlier failed mega project.

What did JSW Steel disclose in its regulatory filing?

In a regulatory filing on Friday, JSW Steel informed stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd would become a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel and POSCO Group, comprising POSCO Co Ltd and POSCO-India Pvt Ltd. The company said the proposed venture would establish a 6 mtpa integrated steel plant in Odisha.

What land and investment details have been outlined?

Saffron Resources currently possesses 887 acres of land in the state, including around 595 acres of freehold land and nearly 292 acres of leasehold land, which may be utilised for the proposed steel complex. Under the agreement, POSCO Group will subscribe to shares of Saffron for a consideration of around Rs 508.8 crore, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026, unless the parties mutually extend the date.

Why is the project significant for Odisha?

The development is significant for Odisha as it effectively confirms the state as the destination for the strategic JSW-POSCO alliance that had been under discussion for over a year. The joint venture is reportedly keen to establish the steel plant in mineral-rich Keonjhar district, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. In November 2024, the CM had publicly confirmed that the project would be set up in Keonjhar.

What approvals and employment potential have been indicated?

In December 2025, the state government informed the Assembly that the high-level clearance authority had approved a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and employment potential of around 8,000 direct and indirect jobs. It was also stated that nearly 2,445 acres of land, comprising government and private parcels in 12 villages under Patna tehsil, had been identified for the project.

How strong are JSW Steel and POSCO globally?

The JSW-POSCO partnership is being closely watched because it combines India’s largest steelmaker by market capitalisation with one of the world’s most technologically advanced steel producers. JSW Steel currently has crude steel production capacity of 35.7 mtpa, including 34.2 mtpa in India and 1.5 mtpa in the United States, and it aims to scale up to 50 mtpa in India by FY31.

POSCO, headquartered in Pohang, South Korea, has around 45 mtpa steelmaking capacity and has consistently ranked among the world’s most competitive steelmakers.

What strategic benefits does the alliance offer?

JSW Steel said the alliance would deepen strategic ties between the two steel producers and help secure access to advanced technology for manufacturing high-grade steel products, particularly for automotive and other specialised applications.

According to industry analysts, the venture could also explore low-carbon steelmaking processes, premium flat steel products and export-oriented manufacturing, given POSCO’s strengths in technology and JSW’s execution capabilities in India.

How does the project impact Odisha’s industrial growth?

For Odisha, the project reinforces its emergence as India’s steel capital, backed by abundant iron ore reserves, expanding rail-logistics connectivity, port access and strong policy support for downstream metal industries.

Keonjhar, one of India’s richest iron ore districts, has long exported raw minerals but seen relatively less large-scale value-added manufacturing compared to coastal industrial belts. A mega integrated steel plant in the district could alter that equation by generating jobs, ancillary industries, urbanisation and higher state revenues.

POSCO’s earlier $12 billion proposal in Jagatsinghpur, once billed as India’s biggest foreign direct investment, was abandoned in 2017 after years of land acquisition disputes, regulatory hurdles and local resistance. The new JV model with JSW as domestic partner is expected to provide stronger local execution capability and smoother stakeholder management.

If implemented on schedule, the JSW-POSCO plant in Keonjhar would rank among the largest industrial projects currently under development in eastern India and further cement Odisha’s central role in India’s ambition to become a global steel manufacturing powerhouse.