JSW Steel Q1 crude steel output rises 3%; production volumes jump 15%

JSW Steel ’s consolidated crude steel production rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 6.59 million tonnes (MT) in the June quarter, even as a prolonged shutdown of a key blast furnace at its Vijayanagar plant weighed on output.

Excluding the impact of the shutdown, production volumes grew nearly 15 per cent from a year earlier, driven by the full ramp-up of JVML operations and improved capacity utilisation at the company’s Dolvi unit, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company’s Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar was shut during the quarter for a capacity upgrade and resumed hot-metal production only on June 23, leaving it operational for just over a week during the three months.

Indian operations produced 6.35 MT of crude steel in the quarter, up 3 per cent from 6.14 MT a year earlier and marginally higher than 6.32 MT in the March quarter. Capacity utilisation at the company’s Indian operations, excluding the blast furnace under shutdown, stood at around 94 per cent.

Production at JSW Steel USA’s Ohio operations stood at 0.24 MT, unchanged from a year earlier but up from 0.15 MT in the preceding quarter. Consolidated production increased 2 per cent sequentially from 6.48 MT.

The year-on-year comparison has been adjusted to exclude production from the steel business of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), which was transferred to JSW-JFE Steel Ltd through a slump sale in March 2026. JSW-JFE Steel is a joint venture of JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel.

JSW Steel has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), including 4.5 MTPA through the JSW-JFE Steel joint venture. It plans to raise combined capacity to 54.8 MTPA over the next four years.

The company is also expanding its Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka from 19.5 MTPA to about 25 MTPA by FY30. The expansion would make it the world’s largest single-location steel plant, according to the company.

The production update comes days after JSW Steel began development work on a ₹16,350-crore integrated steel project in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region. The project will be developed in two phases, with the first involving an investment of ₹4,500 crore for an MTPA plant. A second phase, involving up to ₹11,850 crore, will double the capacity to 2 MTPA.

The facility will use electric arc furnace technology, with recycled scrap and high-grade direct-reduced iron as key raw materials, to produce structural steel for infrastructure and urbanisation-related demand.