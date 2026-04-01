Jubilant FoodWorks extends Domino's India franchise pact by 15 years

Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday announced that it renewed its master franchise agreement for operating Domino’s stores in the country for a 15-year term.

In an exchange filing, the company stated, “Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (‘Company’) and Domino’s Pizza International Franchising (DPIF) have entered into a Master Franchise Agreement on March 31, 2026, for renewal of the exclusive franchise rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in India (MFA India) for a term of 15 (fifteen) years.”

Further, the company has an option to further renew the agreement for an additional period of 10 years, it added.

“Separately, the company’s existing exclusive franchise rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also been renewed and the parties have agreed to execute new master franchise agreements for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a form that is similar to the India agreement,” it added.

As of 31 December, 2025, Jubilant FoodWorks operated 2,489 Domino’s stores across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.