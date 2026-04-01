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Jubilant FoodWorks extends Domino's India franchise pact by 15 years

Jubilant FoodWorks renews its exclusive Domino's franchise in India for 15 years, with an option to extend the agreement further by 10 years

Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino’s

As of December 31, 2025, Jubilant FoodWorks operated 2,489 Domino’s stores across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday announced that it renewed its master franchise agreement for operating Domino’s stores in the country for a 15-year term.
 
In an exchange filing, the company stated, “Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (‘Company’) and Domino’s Pizza International Franchising (DPIF) have entered into a Master Franchise Agreement on March 31, 2026, for renewal of the exclusive franchise rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in India (MFA India) for a term of 15 (fifteen) years.”
 
Further, the company has an option to further renew the agreement for an additional period of 10 years, it added.
 
“Separately, the company’s existing exclusive franchise rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also been renewed and the parties have agreed to execute new master franchise agreements for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a form that is similar to the India agreement,” it added.
 
 
As of 31 December, 2025, Jubilant FoodWorks operated 2,489 Domino’s stores across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

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Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Jubilant FoodWorks Dominos pizza Domino's Pizza Domino's franchise

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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