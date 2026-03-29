Jubilant FoodWorks flags limited impact from commercial LPG shortage
Domino's operator says LPG supply constraints due to West Asia tensions have had limited impact so far, as it shifts towards alternative energy sources like PNG and electricity
BS Reporter Mumbai
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Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Domino's Pizza in the country, said that the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia has caused supply constraints on the distribution of commercial LPG in the country and to certain parts of its store network.
“Operational impact at this stage is limited and being actively managed. The company is taking several steps to conserve LPG and working overtime to move to alternate energy sources such as electricity and piped natural gas (PNG),” it said in a stock exchange filing.
It added that it is in constant engagement with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to remain apprised of the latest developments and plan operational responses accordingly, given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation.
“The company has resilient systems and processes in place to navigate short-term operational challenges and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” it said.
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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 8:22 PM IST