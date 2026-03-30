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Home / Companies / News / Jubilant FoodWorks to exit Dunkin' India franchise agreement by end-2026

Jubilant FoodWorks to exit Dunkin' India franchise agreement by end-2026

The company will evaluate options including rationalisation of operations or the sale and transfer of franchise rights in consultation with the brand's owners, it said in an exchange filing

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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Jubilant FoodWorks said on Monday it will not renew its franchise agreement to develop and operate Dunkin' stores in India after the agreement expires at the end of 2026.
 
The company will evaluate options including rationalisation of operations or the sale and transfer of franchise rights in consultation with the brand’s owners, it said in an exchange filing.
 

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Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks franchise Fast food restaurants

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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