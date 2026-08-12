Julius Baer leases 74,037 sq ft office in Mumbai for India GCC operations

Swiss private banking firm Julius Baer’s India arm — Julius Baer Global Enterprise Services (India) — has leased 74,037 square feet of chargeable office space in Andheri East, Mumbai.

According to deal-related documents accessed through Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the space will be used for Julius Baer’s global capability centre (GCC) and commercial back-office operations.

The office space is located on the seventh floor of Waterstones Business Park in Andheri East. Julius Baer Global Enterprise Services (India) has leased the space from Striton Properties.

The lease commenced on May 1, 2026, for a tenure of 60 months at a monthly rent of Rs 1.55 crore, or Rs 209 per square foot, taking the total rental outgo over the lease period to Rs 102.6 crore.

Julius Baer Global Enterprise Services (India) has paid a security deposit of Rs 12.38 crore, with rents subject to an annual escalation of 5 per cent.

Email queries sent to Julius Baer by Business Standard did not elicit a response.

Further, GCCs have consolidated their position as the primary growth engine for India’s office real estate market. They have accounted for 37 per cent of overall grade-A office demand since 2021, with 118 million square feet (msf) leased, according to a report by real estate consultancy Colliers India.

In the first half of 2026, GCCs leased 16.6 msf, representing a 46 per cent share of total grade-A office space uptake in the top seven Indian cities. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has emerged as a key driver of GCC office demand in India, with leasing volumes increasing nearly threefold between 2021 and 2025. It accounted for 23 per cent of GCC leasing in H1 2026, according to Colliers.

Mumbai is expected to anchor BFSI GCC operations. In H1 2026, it recorded 1.2 msf of GCC leasing — a 7 per cent share of overall GCC leasing across the top seven Indian cities.

Additionally, annual GCC leasing is projected at 35-40 msf for the next two years. GCCs are expected to account for 45-50 per cent of India’s office space demand in 2026 and 2027, Colliers noted.