Juniper Green Energy gets LoA for 230 MW FDRE-RTC project from SECI

Juniper Green Energy Ltd (JGEL) on Monday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for a 230 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Round-the-Clock (RTC) Power Project at a tariff of ₹5.26 per unit.

Juniper Green Energy emerged the winning bidder for the project in the e-Reverse auction conducted by SECI for its 1,000 MW FDRE Round-the-Clock Renewable Energy tender on August 6, 2026, a company statement said.

The tender is among India's most innovative renewable procurement tenders requiring renewable energy projects and storage systems to mimic the reliability profile of thermal generation.

The project will be implemented in Rajasthan and will be connected to the National Grid. It will be backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI.

It will leverage Juniper Green Energy's integrated development capabilities across solar, wind and battery storage technologies to ensure consistent and reliable power delivery.

The project further strengthens Juniper Green's FDRE portfolio with an incremental installed capacity of 795 MWp solar capacity, 75 MW wind capacity and 2200 MWh of BESS capacity.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy projects.