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Juspay swings to ₹90 crore FY26 loss amid AI investments, global expansion

The SoftBank-backed payments technology firm's revenue rose 30 per cent to ₹664 crore in FY26, while investments in AI and international expansion weighed on profitability

Juspay Singapore expansion, Juspay Asia Pacific, Juspay Agoda partnership, digital payments infrastructure Singapore, Juspay international expansion, Juspay payment solutions, Juspay full-stack service, payments orchestration Asia Pacific, Juspay glo

In international markets, Juspay works with banks and large enterprises on payment solutions and builds the technology for real-time payment systems (Photo: Company website)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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Payments technology firm Juspay reported a net loss of ₹90 crore in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), compared with a net profit of ₹62 crore in FY25, its first profitable year, as it stepped up spending on international expansion and artificial intelligence (AI).
 
The SoftBank-backed company’s revenue grew 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹664 crore in FY26, compared with ₹514 crore in FY25.
 
During the year, Juspay invested in expanding its international operations and building new AI capabilities, including Xyne. The company also continued to strengthen its core technology and payment infrastructure to support the next phase of digital payments, including agentic commerce and AI-driven payment experiences, the company said in a statement.
 
 
The Bengaluru-based company said it had strengthened its presence in international markets during the year. It is now present in markets such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States, Latin America and West Asia.
 
In international markets, Juspay works with banks and large enterprises on payment solutions and builds the technology for real-time payment systems.

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It claims to support digital payments for more than 500 enterprises globally, with an annualised total payment volume of more than $1 trillion.
 
“As we expand globally, we are also investing in AI as part of a broader strategy to build new solutions for enterprises. These investments have an impact on our near-term financials, but they are focused on building long-term capabilities and creating sustainable value for our customers,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay.
 
In AI, the company is investing across different platforms, namely Xyne, Breeze Buddy, Breeze Universal and Juspay Genius.
 
It was co-founded in 2012 by Lalwani and Vimal Kumar.
 
It claims to process more than 400 million transactions daily and operates across cities such as San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Singapore and Dubai.
 

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 8:15 PM IST