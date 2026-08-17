KABIL expects to start lithium production in Argentina in 4-5 years
India's state-owned KABIL is expected to start lithium extraction in Argentina in the next four to five years after completing project feasibility, a parliamentary panel report on its ops said
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India's state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) is expected to start lithium extraction in Argentina in the next four to five years after completing project feasibility, a parliamentary panel report on its operations said.
In 2024, KABIL signed a 2 billion-rupee ($20.92 million) lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina.
• The government of Catamarca in Argentina has offered seven additional greenfield lithium brine blocks under the existing agreement, which KABIL is evaluating, according to the report.
• KABIL is in the process of signing a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Production and Mining of the Province of Salta, Argentina and Energy and Mining Resources Salta SA to collaborate on lithium projects in Salta.
• Discussions are also underway for obtaining two greenfield lithium brine projects in Jujuy province.
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• Two additional projects are being evaluated by KABIL and Oil India and KABIL and Indian Oil Corp.
• KABIL flagged delays in Argentina because of lack of expertise in handling lithium brine deposits.
• In Australia, KABIL, along with Oil India, Coal India and NLC India was evaluating two lithium projects.
• The panel confirmed a Reuters report that KABIL's lithium project in Mali with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Rosatom, was kept on hold due to "recent socio-political instability".
• KABIL is also in talks with Malawi Mining Investment Company for critical mineral projects in Malawi.
• KABIL is evaluating investment opportunities in Brazil, Canada, Russia, Indonesia, among others and looking at rare earths.
• The panel observed "limited progress" in securing overseas mineral assets and "prolonged timelines" in moving from negotiations to actual acquisition and production.
($1 = 95.6125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kr. Singh and Neha Arora; editing by Alexandra Hudson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:42 PM IST