Monday, August 17, 2026 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Companies / News / KABIL expects to start lithium production in Argentina in 4-5 years

KABIL expects to start lithium production in Argentina in 4-5 years

India's state-owned KABIL is expected to start lithium extraction in Argentina in ​the next four to five years after completing project ​feasibility, a parliamentary panel report on its ops said

Lithium-ion cells

Representative image

Reuters NEW DELHI, Aug 17
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's state-owned Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) is expected to start lithium extraction in Argentina in ​the next four to five years after completing project ​feasibility, a parliamentary panel report on its operations said.

In 2024, ‌KABIL signed a 2 billion-rupee ($20.92 million) lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina.

• The government of Catamarca in Argentina has offered seven additional greenfield lithium brine blocks under the existing agreement, which KABIL is evaluating, according to the report.

• KABIL is in the process of signing a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Production and Mining of the Province of Salta, Argentina and Energy and Mining Resources Salta SA to collaborate ‌on lithium projects in Salta.

 

• Discussions are also underway for obtaining two greenfield lithium brine projects in Jujuy province.

Also Read

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started from August 2022

India@80: Tricolour flies high worldwide as diaspora celebrates I-Day

caste census India, OBC population data, caste representation debate, caste survey Bihar Telangana, SC ST job representation, caste-based reservation, Indian caste demographics, OBC underrepresentation, caste in public policy, 2026 caste census

Caste count returns to Census after 1931 as Centre notifies 40 questions

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 14, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu speaks in her address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)

President Murmu approves 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumously

Bhartruhari Mahtab, Standing Committee on Finance, Chairman

Panel reiterates recommendation to examine statutory status for NSC

Central Vista project

NDMC to take over Central Vista road upkeep after nearly two decades

• Two additional projects are being evaluated by KABIL and Oil India and KABIL and Indian Oil Corp.

• KABIL flagged delays in Argentina because of lack of expertise in handling lithium brine deposits.

• In Australia, KABIL, along ​with Oil India, Coal India and NLC India was evaluating two lithium projects.

• ‌The panel confirmed a Reuters report that KABIL's lithium project in Mali with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Rosatom, ​was ‌kept on hold due to "recent socio-political instability".

• KABIL is also in talks ‌with Malawi Mining Investment Company for critical mineral projects in Malawi.

• KABIL is evaluating investment opportunities in Brazil, Canada, Russia, Indonesia, among ‌others ​and looking at ​rare earths.

• The panel observed "limited progress" in securing overseas mineral assets and "prolonged timelines" in moving from negotiations to actual ‌acquisition and production.

($1 = ​95.6125 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Rajesh Kr. Singh and Neha Arora; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Muthoot Microfin

Muthoot Microfin targets 40% non-JLG share as funding costs decline

bombay house tata

Tata Sons AGM scheduled for Tuesday likely to be adjourned over Trust issue

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund

Jio-BlackRock to launch regular MF plans through distributors in India

AI assistants are evolving from answering questions to remembering users' preferences and digital context, bringing privacy, data security and user control into sharper focus.

Swiggy launches AI Assistant named 'Guru' for restaurant partners

MSME credit scheme, aviation sector India, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, ATF prices, West Asia crisis, airlines India

BSE and PHDCCI join hands to expand capital-market access for MSMEs

Topics : lithium National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:42 PM IST