Kaleidofin Capital secures $5 million debt facility from WLB Asset VIIB

Kaleidofin Capital Private Ltd (KCPL), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary of Kaleidofin Private Limited, has secured a $5 million (approximately Rs 47.77 crore) debt facility through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from WLB Asset VIIB Pte. Ltd.

Women’s Livelihood Bond (WLB) Asset VIIB Pte. Ltd. is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Impact Investment Exchange (IIX), Singapore. The funds will be deployed across the clean energy and financial inclusion sectors.

“This four-year debenture marks Kaleidofin Capital’s entry into a new pool of international impact capital and reinforces its commitment to responsible and inclusive finance,” the company said in a statement.

Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, Kaleidofin Capital Private Ltd, said: “This investment, supported by the Orange Bond certification, validates our focus on expanding responsible credit access while creating measurable economic opportunities for women and underserved communities.”

The company said a key differentiator of the transaction is its Orange Certification, a globally recognised impact-certification framework pioneered by IIX.

The certification validates financing that advances gender-positive outcomes and supports inclusive economic participation, offering investors credible assurance of measurable social impact alongside financial performance.

Robert Kraybill, Chief Investment Officer, Impact Investment Exchange, said: “The Women’s Livelihood Bond Series has demonstrated across multiple issuances that capital can be deployed at scale with verified gender-positive outcomes and competitive financial returns. This transaction with Kaleidofin Capital continues that track record.”

KCPL had raised $3 million in debt in 2025 from Triodos Investment Management, Netherlands. The funds were to be utilised for KCPL’s target segments, including informal-sector enterprises, agriculture and dairy.

KCPL started operations in 2023 and has adopted a partner-driven lending model through partnerships with more than 15 originator partners in India.

As of March 31, 2026, KCPL had built assets under management (AUM) of ₹313.62 crore and served 62,862 customers across India.