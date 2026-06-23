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Kaleidofin Capital secures $5 million debt facility from WLB Asset VIIB

NBFC plans to deploy the funds across clean energy and financial inclusion sectors, with the transaction carrying Orange Certification for gender-positive impact

Kaleidofin

As of March 31, 2026, KCPL had built assets under management (AUM) of ₹313.62 crore and served 62,862 customers across India | Photo: X@kaleidofin

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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Kaleidofin Capital Private Ltd (KCPL), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary of Kaleidofin Private Limited, has secured a $5 million (approximately Rs 47.77 crore) debt facility through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from WLB Asset VIIB Pte. Ltd.
 
Women’s Livelihood Bond (WLB) Asset VIIB Pte. Ltd. is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Impact Investment Exchange (IIX), Singapore. The funds will be deployed across the clean energy and financial inclusion sectors.
 
“This four-year debenture marks Kaleidofin Capital’s entry into a new pool of international impact capital and reinforces its commitment to responsible and inclusive finance,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, Kaleidofin Capital Private Ltd, said: “This investment, supported by the Orange Bond certification, validates our focus on expanding responsible credit access while creating measurable economic opportunities for women and underserved communities.”
 
The company said a key differentiator of the transaction is its Orange Certification, a globally recognised impact-certification framework pioneered by IIX.

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The certification validates financing that advances gender-positive outcomes and supports inclusive economic participation, offering investors credible assurance of measurable social impact alongside financial performance.
 
Robert Kraybill, Chief Investment Officer, Impact Investment Exchange, said: “The Women’s Livelihood Bond Series has demonstrated across multiple issuances that capital can be deployed at scale with verified gender-positive outcomes and competitive financial returns. This transaction with Kaleidofin Capital continues that track record.”
 
KCPL had raised $3 million in debt in 2025 from Triodos Investment Management, Netherlands. The funds were to be utilised for KCPL’s target segments, including informal-sector enterprises, agriculture and dairy.
 
KCPL started operations in 2023 and has adopted a partner-driven lending model through partnerships with more than 15 originator partners in India.
 
As of March 31, 2026, KCPL had built assets under management (AUM) of ₹313.62 crore and served 62,862 customers across India.
 

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Topics : NBFCs NBFC Fintech sector Fintech

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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