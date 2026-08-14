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Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹3526 crore

Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹3526 crore

Kalpataru Projects International on Friday said the company has secured new orders worth Rs 3526 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects International | Image Credit: X/@kpilofficial

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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Kalpataru Projects International on Friday said the company has secured new orders worth Rs 3526 crore.

The company said it has secured an EPC order for an industrial plant in India. Besides, it has bagged orders in transmission and distribution, and residential building segments in the domestic market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "With these additions, our year-to-date order intake for FY27 has crossed Rs 11,000 crore, which will meaningfully contribute to our future growth."  Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) offers EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:50 PM IST