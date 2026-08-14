Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹3526 crore

Kalpataru Projects International on Friday said the company has secured new orders worth Rs 3526 crore.

The company said it has secured an EPC order for an industrial plant in India. Besides, it has bagged orders in transmission and distribution, and residential building segments in the domestic market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "With these additions, our year-to-date order intake for FY27 has crossed Rs 11,000 crore, which will meaningfully contribute to our future growth." Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) offers EPC solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports.