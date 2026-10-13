Kalpataru Projects wins new orders worth ₹2,225 crore in T&D business

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) on Tuesday said it has secured new orders and a letter of comfort worth about ₹2,031 crore in its power transmission and distribution (T&D) business across India and international markets.

Separately, its Swedish subsidiary Linjemontage i Grästorp AB has received an order worth about ₹194 crore, or around Swedish krona (SEK) 200 million, taking the combined value of the latest order wins to ₹2,225 crore.

The company said it has secured orders worth about ₹20,000 crore so far in the current financial year, representing growth of more than 30 per cent year-on-year.

“We are pleased to announce new order wins in our T&D (Transmission & Distribution) business, which reflect a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and growing customer confidence,” said Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of KPIL.

Mohnot said investments in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion and renewable energy integration across India and global markets were supporting order inflows.

Swedish subsidiary wins substation order

Linjemontage won the SEK 200 million order from Ellevio AB through a public procurement process for the refurbishment and expansion of an existing 130 kilovolt (kV) substation in Repbäcken, Borlänge. The project is expected to run for three years.

The project is aimed at increasing redundancy and capacity in the electricity grid. It includes construction of a new 130 kV substation within the expanded substation area and connecting it to the existing facility, which will remain operational during construction.

At a later stage, Ellevio plans to connect four new overhead lines to the new substation as well as a new 400 kV bay connecting to Svenska kraftnät’s transmission grid.

The project will be delivered as a turnkey contract and will include foundation and civil works, a control building, control equipment, assembly and installation, testing and commissioning.

Work is expected to begin immediately following the signing of the contract and continue until the final inspection scheduled for October 15, 2029.