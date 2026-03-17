Kalpataru Projects secures ₹2,471 crore orders across metro, T&D segments

Infrastructure company Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Tuesday said that it has secured new orders worth ₹2,471 crore.

The latest orders worth approximately ₹2,471 crore include an underground metro rail project in the country, secured through a joint venture/consortium, the company said in a statement.

Besides, KPIL has been awarded projects in the power transmission & distribution (T&D) sector in domestic and overseas markets, as well as in the buildings and factories (B&F) business in India, the statement said.

"These orders have further strengthened our order book, clearly indicating the buoyancy in the T&D, urban infra and B&F business," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement.

He said the company has secured orders worth around ₹22,000 crore in the current financial year so far.