Kalpataru Projects secures orders worth ₹4,439 crore in T&D business

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday said the company with its subsidiaries, have secured orders worth about ₹4,439 crores in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.

These include order of 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa: orders for transmission line projects in India and order for substation project in Sweden, a company statement said.

According to the statement, KPIL, one of the leading EPC players in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil infrastructure sector, along with its subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards/comfort letters/confirmation of consummation of contract of about ₹4,439 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, "The T&D business allows us to leverage our market-leading position and integrated capabilities to deliver world-class EPC solutions. With these wins, we have surpassed our annual order intake target of ₹26,000 crore." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.