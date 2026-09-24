Kalpataru Projects wins orders worth ₹2,025 cr, FY27 inflow hits ₹13,219 cr

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has secured new orders and notifications of awards worth approximately ₹2,025 crore, adding to its order pipeline across power transmission and distribution (T&D), buildings and factories (B&F), and oil and gas.

KPIL secured the orders across its Indian and international markets, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

With the latest wins, KPIL’s order intake for the current financial year has reached ₹13,219 crore. It is also favourably placed or ranked L1 for orders worth more than ₹12,000 crore, giving it further visibility for the year.

“We are pleased with these new order wins in our T&D, B&F, and Oil & Gas businesses,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Mohnot said. He added that the diversified wins reflected the company’s technical capabilities and client confidence in its execution.

The latest order intake brings KPIL closer to its ₹30,000-crore FY27 order-inflow target. The company had set the target in May, alongside plans to expand into areas such as solar and nuclear EPC. Its order book stood at ₹65,457 crore at the end of FY26, while FY26 order inflows were ₹26,400 crore.

KPIL reported ₹27,143 crore in consolidated revenue in FY26, up from ₹22,316 crore a year earlier. Its consolidated profit for the year stood at ₹1,031 crore, compared with ₹567 crore in FY25.

The company has more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries and operates across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports.

The company said the latest orders were received in the normal course of business.