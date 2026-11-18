Karnataka Bank on Wednesday appointed Udaya Kumar Hebbar as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) for a period of three years.

The appointment was approved by the bank's board at a meeting held on November 18, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval conveyed on November 16, 2026.

Hebbar has been appointed as an additional director and whole-time director in the category of MD & CEO, with his tenure commencing from the date he assumes charge.

The bank said the date of his assumption of charge would be communicated to the stock exchanges separately. The appointment is also subject to shareholders' approval.

Hebbar previously served as MD & CEO of CreditAccess Grameen from June 2015 to June 2025. Before that, he was its chief executive officer between September 2010 and June 2015.

He has more than 40 years of experience across banking operations, commercial banking, rural and agricultural finance, microbanking and corporate governance.

He has also held leadership positions at ICICI Bank for over 11 years and worked in banking operations at Corporation Bank for more than a decade.

Additionally, he served as head of commercial banking and payment operations at Barclays Bank's Mumbai operations for three years.

Hebbar currently holds several non-executive positions, including deputy chairman of the supervisory board of CreditAccess India BV, Amsterdam, and nominee director at CreditAccess Grameen and CreditAccess Life Insurance.