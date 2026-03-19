At 71, Keki Mistry underscores integrity at HDFC Bank amid concerns

The development follows the resignation of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down citing concerns that he said were not aligned with his values and ethics, triggering governance-related questions around the bank.

“I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” Mistry said on Thursday, adding that he would ideally not like to continue beyond the three months he has been appointed for by the bank with the regulator’s nod, and would do his best to stabilise things in these three months.

“…as far as I am concerned, my role is for three months. I would like to stabilise things as much as I can. At the end of three months, would I want to continue at the moment? My feeling is no,” Mistry said.

Late on Wednesday, the bank said Mistry, with RBI’s approval, has been appointed as interim part-time chairman for three months, effective March 19.

Hours after his appointment, Mistry moved swiftly to address stakeholder concerns, speaking to analysts early on Thursday. “On behalf of the board, and in full alignment with the executive leadership, I wish to assure all stakeholders that there are no material matters at this point in time. Based on our discussions, no specific incidents or practices have been brought to our attention,” he said.

“The board remains fully committed to safeguarding institutional resilience and index of confidence. The bank operates with strong governance standards, robust internal controls and an extremely experienced management team. Our strategic direction, business priorities and execution capabilities continue to remain as always,” Mistry added.

Mistry also clarified that while there could have been differences on minor issues between the management and Chakraborty, there was nothing material whatsoever. “In no board meeting has there been any kind of complete differences of opinion or anything of that sort. There will always be some relationship issue between individuals. Those kinds of things happen. There was no power struggle in the bank,” he said.

Mistry is a veteran of the financial services sector with over four decades of experience spanning banking, housing finance and capital markets. A chartered accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Mistry began his career with AF Ferguson & Co in 1975, followed by stints at Hindustan Unilever and Indian Hotels Company.

He joined Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1981 and rose through the ranks, serving in key leadership roles before becoming managing director in 2000 and later vice-chairman and chief executive officer. During his tenure, he was associated with the expansion of the HDFC group and the creation of key financial services businesses, including HDFC Bank, HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO.

Following the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank in July 2023, he retired from executive responsibilities and was inducted as a non-executive director on the bank’s board.

Mistry is also a director on the board of HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Capital Advisors, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, KATB Consultant, Brookprop Management Services and Flipkart Private Limited, Singapore.