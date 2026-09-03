Kenyan Prez ousts Tata Chemicals from 100-yr-old soda-ash mineral operation

Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the ousting of Tata Chemicals Ltd. and is looking for fresh investors to take over its century-old mining rights for minerals that are processed into soda ash.

The president said he asked a unit of the Mumbai-based company "to pack and go" because it has been exporting soda ash rather than using it at local facilities to make glass and chemicals.

"Tata has held mining rights for 100 years yet it has not built anything in Kajiado," Ruto said of the county that's home to Lake Magadi, the resource from which the Asian firm has extracted minerals to make soda ash for two decades. "They take our resource to India and other places."

The remarks come five weeks since Kenya's mining ministry directed Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. to suspend operations, citing its failure to make royalty payments and to meet other regulatory requirements. The company didn't respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said the mining rights expired in 2023. Kenya has produced the resource since 1911 and Tata bought the operation from Brunner Mond Ltd. in 2005.

"Those who we will license to extract the resource must build a huge processing facility here to produce glass," he told supporters at a public rally in Kajiado. "They should build a big factory to produce chemicals here."

Kenya is the world's No. 4 producer of natural soda ash, accounting for 1% of global production, according to the US Geological Survey. Also known as sodium carbonate, the compound is also used in manufacturing of cleaning products and batteries for electric vehicles.

"Come what may, because they have been unable able to do what is required, I have told them to pack and go," Ruto said.

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