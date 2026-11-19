Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd will launch housing properties worth Rs 5,000 crore for sale by March next year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as it remains bullish on consumer demand, a top company official said.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which is one of the leading real estate developers in the country, sells properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand.

In an interview with PTI, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Boman Irani exuded confidence that it would easily achieve the sales bookings or pre-sales target of Rs 5,000 crore for the 2026-17 fiscal.

"In the first half of this fiscal, our sales bookings stood at around Rs 2,000 crore, which is 40 per cent of our total guidance for the entire 2026-27. In the real estate sector, sales are generally higher in the second half because of festive demand. So, we are on track to meet the target," he said.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's sales bookings grew 11 per cent to Rs 2,041 crore from Rs 1,839 crore in the year-ago period.

In the entire 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings stood at Rs 4,022 crore.

Asked about launches, Irani said the company launches projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in the first half of this fiscal year and another Rs 1,000 crore worth of properties in October.

He said the launch pipeline remains strong and the company would launch Rs 5,000 crore worth of residential properties by March.

The company has kept a target to launch Rs 8,000 crore worth properties for sale during the entire 2026-27 fiscal.

"Redevelopment in Mumbai continues to remain a core strategic focus, offering immense potential for sustained value creation. As one of the most preferred redevelopment players in the MMR region, we are uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities and strengthen our leadership in this segment," Irani said.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors has completed 41 projects so far. It has 19 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming projects. So far, the company has delivered over 30 million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 45 million square feet of construction area in the works.