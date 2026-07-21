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Home / Companies / News / KFin Technologies signs ₹282.85 cr lease for 2.4 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad

KFin Technologies signs ₹282.85 cr lease for 2.4 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad

The registrar and transfer agent has leased 2.4 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad's Kokapet for 15 years, with the total rental outgo estimated at Rs 282.85 crore

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Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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KFin Technologies (KFintech), one of India's largest registrars and transfer agents (RTAs), has leased office space spanning 2.4 lakh square feet of chargeable area for 15 years at a rental outgo of Rs 282.85 crore.
 
According to deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, KFintech has leased the space by signing five separate lease agreements in Rajapushpa West Avenue in Kokapet.
 
KFintech will pay a monthly rent of Rs 1.09 crore, translating to Rs 45 per sq ft per month. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent every year.
 
The company has leased the space from Rajapushpa Realty LLP. The lease will commence on August 1, 2026.
 
 
The office space is spread across Floors 6, 23, 24 and 25. It has a carpet area of 1.76 lakh sq ft. KFintech has paid a security deposit of Rs 6.55 crore for the space.

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Email queries sent to KFintech remained unanswered.
 
KFintech serves the mission-critical needs of asset managers, with clients spanning mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), pension funds, wealth managers and corporates in India and abroad. The company provides software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based end-to-end transaction management, channel management, compliance solutions, data analytics and various other digital services to asset managers across segments, as well as outsourcing services for global players.
 
Earlier, Hyderabad recorded gross office space leasing of 5.2 million square feet (msf) in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1 2026), up 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.
 
Hyderabad, with leasing of 1.63 msf, also continued to attract healthy global capability centre (GCC) activity, highlighting how occupiers are increasingly expanding across multiple markets to access talent, build operational resilience and support long-term growth.
 

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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