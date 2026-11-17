Senior advocate Darius Khambata, who refused to seek reappointment as a trustee at Tata Trusts, has said in a fresh communication that there is no contradiction in his position on N Chandrasekaran’s third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Khambata, who had recently called September 17, when Tata Sons held its board meeting, a day of ‘infamy’, said in a letter to Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh on Tuesday that Chandrasekaran’s overall performance had been excellent and his contribution over the years to the group had been of a very high order.

Khambata, while hitting out at Srinivasan and Singh on various counts, clarified that his letter of November 2, 2026, was not about Chandrasekaran’s performance but about how the Tata Sons board had acted on September 17. "I categorically reject the accusations you make against me in your letter. They selectively cite events excluding critical facts to construct a false narrative. I do not wish to prolong a pointless correspondence, but will, this once, correct some of the misstatements in your letter," Khambata said, while stating that "there is no contradiction in my position on Chandra’s third term."

Srinivasan and Singh had criticised Khambata for his ‘infamy’ comment to describe the Tata Sons’ September 17 board meeting, which had backed Chandrasekaran’s third term as chairman and the listing of Tata Sons even as Noel Tata, as nominee director, had opposed both. Noel’s opposition to Chandrasekaran’s third term came more than a year after a Tata Trusts resolution to grant him a third term. The joint letter by Srinivasan and Singh, on November 11, had urged Khambata to look back at the entire sequence of events leading up to what he called the day of ‘infamy’ and stated that the regulator’s verdict was not due to a lack of advocacy, while referring to the conflict over the listing of Tata Sons.

Khambata’s latest four-page letter, deeply critical of the two vice-chairmen’s change in stand on the issue of listing Tata Sons, said: "My grievance is why you repeatedly voted to oppose listing but suddenly did a volte face in April 2026…. The merits or demerits of listing is a debate that should be had at a Trust meeting not in correspondence. That is precisely the debate you did not initiate – the correct course rather than going to the media." While Tata Trusts had sought to remain privately held, Srinivasan and Singh expressed their support for Tata Sons' listing within weeks of the February 2026 board meeting, where Noel Tata questioned the performance of some Tata companies, thereby stalling the proposal on Chandrasekaran’s third term as chairman.

The September 17 board meeting of Tata Sons followed a communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejecting Tata Sons' application to deregister itself as a core investment company. That implied a mandatory listing of Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC). On November 16, 2026, the RBI reiterated that Tata Sons would have to go for compulsory listing.

On Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Khambata wrote in his latest communication that he was not silent when "uncertainty developed over his third term". Srinivasan and Singh, in their letter, had accused Khambata of remaining silent during governance and leadership discussions, including Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. In response, Khambata pointed out on Tuesday that following the Tata Sons board meeting of February 2026, where discussions on Chandrasekaran’s third term were stalled, he wrote to all trustees asking for a meeting to discuss the events of that board meeting and that no trustee responded. While agreeing that the Tata Trusts resolution to grant a third term to Chandrasekaran had not been reviewed, Khambata said that after Chandrasekaran’s letter of August 12, 2026, stating that he would not seek reappointment, there was an agreement at Tata Trusts to begin constituting a selection committee for a new chairman.

"I agree that the Chandra resolution of 28 July 2025 (which I have not claimed to have drafted) has not been reviewed. But after Chandra announced on August 12, 2026, that he did not seek reappointment, all of us, including both of you, agreed at our meeting of August 13, 2026, to respect his wishes and to begin constituting a selection committee for a new chairman. Did Venu, as a Trust nominee director, draw the attention of Tata Sons’ NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) to that resolution when it resolved on September 3, 2026, to ask Chandra to continue? Your 'complete' sequence of events leaves out these crucial facts," Khambata rebutted in his letter.

Khambata lashed out at the two vice-chairmen over the issue of trustee renewals as well and claimed that he had been independent in his approach, even differing with Noel Tata on "several major issues". "It is unfair and patently false to suggest that I have not been independent in my approach. For the better part of 2025 and even in 2026 I have differed from Noel on several major issues. It so happens that in 2025 the two of you agreed with Noel. You are now disagreeing with him. Noel was able to take my disagreement in the correct spirit. I expected nothing less from you."

He wrapped up the letter, saying he agreed with Srinivasan and Singh that "a resolution is always better for the institution", adding that he had tried, unsuccessfully, to bring about a dialogue. Khambata said: "It is my fervent desire that these disputes of personality and approach be resolved and I would think your role as vice-chairmen is better served to bring about such resolution in the larger interests of Tata Sons, Tata Trusts, the past and present employees of the Tata Group and indeed of our nation."