Sunday, September 06, 2026 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / Companies / News / Khyber Group eyes ₹38 cr revenue from trout farming biz, to invest ₹60 cr

Khyber Group eyes ₹38 cr revenue from trout farming biz, to invest ₹60 cr

The nearly ₹650-crore Khyber Group, which operates in various sectors such as cement and hospitality, has invested ₹112 crore so far in Khyber Aquaculture

Rupee

The group is also increasing its production of Himalayan trout, considering the hospitality sector its primary growth driver.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

J&K-based Khyber Group plans to increase its trout farming business nearly fourfold to Rs 38 crore by FY27, and invest Rs 60 crore in the coming years, according to a top official.

The nearly Rs 650-crore Khyber Group, which operates in various sectors such as cement and hospitality, has invested Rs 112 crore so far in Khyber Aquaculture.

The group is also increasing its production of Himalayan trout, considering the hospitality sector its primary growth driver.

The Ganderbal-based firm, which operates an eight-acre facility on the banks of the Sindhu River in Akhal, Kangan, plans to expand production capacity from the current 1,200 MT to 5,000-7,000 MT over the next five years, Khyber Aquaculture Director Yunus Trumboo said.

 

"We are looking to position Himalayan trout as a home-grown alternative to imported salmon for India's luxury hotels, restaurants and premium retail consumers, and plan to engage chefs through retreats and workshops to drive acceptance of the fish across the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) sector," Trumboo told PTI.

Also Read

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

India's sugar flip-flop highlights fault lines in agri trade policy regimepremium

MSEDCL Managing Director Lokesh Chandra

'Maharashtra power utility financially comfortable post demerger'premium

Uttam Galva defaults on Rs 664-cr loan; ArcelorMittal, SBI among creditors

AM/NS India ties up with ICAR-IARI to study iron ore tailings in farming

Farmer, Agriculture

Agriculture, allied sectors clock 3.6% GVA growth in Q1FY27: MoSPI data

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector

Govt expands digital fertiliser tracking system to link farmers, subsidies

The company also plans to expand in the B2C segment, where it is appointing distributors and partnering with big retail chains. The group, which started its trout farming business in FY26, reported a revenue of Rs 10 crore last fiscal.

According to Trumboo, India remains the world's second-largest fish producer, but its premium cold-water fish segment remains relatively underdeveloped.

At present, trout farming is limited to some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and historically dominated by small, scattered farmers, limiting the industry's ability to supply fish at the size and scale required by institutional buyers, according to the company.

"Khyber Aquaculture is not just expanding a business; we are pioneering a sustainable blue economy in the region. Our objective is to bring premium, responsibly produced aquaculture to the market while creating robust economic opportunities for our local communities," he said.

The company said it is deploying Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology to expand output while limiting its environmental footprint.

"With technological help (like RAS), we are expanding our footprint while shrinking our environmental impact, proving that commercial viability and ecological responsibility go hand in hand," he said.

Trumboo said the company has ambitions beyond the domestic market.

"We plan to expand globally. By integrating smart data, precision feeding, and advanced water management into our scaling strategy, we at Khyber Aquaculture are setting a new standard for modern, technology-driven aquaculture and will soon be the largest Himalayan trout producer in Asia," he said.

The company is also investing in cold-chain infrastructure to support quality control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IHCL Q1 results 2025, Indian Hotels Company performance, hotel stock India, Taj hotels revenue growth, hospitality sector India, MICE demand India, hotel room rates FY26, IHCL expansion plans, tourism sector trends, IHCL stock valuation

Chalet Hotels targets 5,500 keys by FY30, bets on hybrid model: CEO

NMDC

NMDC to start commercial coal production by Q3, eyes 1 MT sales in FY27

Rupee

Videotex gets Google ODM certification, eyes ₹800 cr revenue in 3 years

IndusInd Bank

Difficult phase for microfinance behind us, Q2 to see growth: IndusInd MD

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India expects 30% sales from rural markets in 3-4 yrs: CEO

Topics : Agriculture Aquaculture Farming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:59 AM IST