Khyber Group eyes ₹38 cr revenue from trout farming biz, to invest ₹60 cr

J&K-based Khyber Group plans to increase its trout farming business nearly fourfold to Rs 38 crore by FY27, and invest Rs 60 crore in the coming years, according to a top official.

The nearly Rs 650-crore Khyber Group, which operates in various sectors such as cement and hospitality, has invested Rs 112 crore so far in Khyber Aquaculture.

The group is also increasing its production of Himalayan trout, considering the hospitality sector its primary growth driver.

The Ganderbal-based firm, which operates an eight-acre facility on the banks of the Sindhu River in Akhal, Kangan, plans to expand production capacity from the current 1,200 MT to 5,000-7,000 MT over the next five years, Khyber Aquaculture Director Yunus Trumboo said.

"We are looking to position Himalayan trout as a home-grown alternative to imported salmon for India's luxury hotels, restaurants and premium retail consumers, and plan to engage chefs through retreats and workshops to drive acceptance of the fish across the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) sector," Trumboo told PTI.

The company also plans to expand in the B2C segment, where it is appointing distributors and partnering with big retail chains. The group, which started its trout farming business in FY26, reported a revenue of Rs 10 crore last fiscal.

According to Trumboo, India remains the world's second-largest fish producer, but its premium cold-water fish segment remains relatively underdeveloped.

At present, trout farming is limited to some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and historically dominated by small, scattered farmers, limiting the industry's ability to supply fish at the size and scale required by institutional buyers, according to the company.

"Khyber Aquaculture is not just expanding a business; we are pioneering a sustainable blue economy in the region. Our objective is to bring premium, responsibly produced aquaculture to the market while creating robust economic opportunities for our local communities," he said.

The company said it is deploying Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology to expand output while limiting its environmental footprint.

"With technological help (like RAS), we are expanding our footprint while shrinking our environmental impact, proving that commercial viability and ecological responsibility go hand in hand," he said.

Trumboo said the company has ambitions beyond the domestic market.

"We plan to expand globally. By integrating smart data, precision feeding, and advanced water management into our scaling strategy, we at Khyber Aquaculture are setting a new standard for modern, technology-driven aquaculture and will soon be the largest Himalayan trout producer in Asia," he said.

The company is also investing in cold-chain infrastructure to support quality control.