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Home / Companies / News / Kia India's July sales up 27.4 pc at 28,200 units, led by Seltos and Sonet

Kia India's July sales up 27.4 pc at 28,200 units, led by Seltos and Sonet

Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 27.4 per cent rise in wholesale dispatches at 28,200 units in July 2026 as compared to 22,135 units in the same month last year.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos (Representative image) | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 27.4 per cent rise in wholesale dispatches at 28,200 units in July 2026 as compared to 22,135 units in the same month last year.

This marks Kia India's best-ever July wholesale performance since inception, the company said in a statement.

"Our best-ever July wholesale performance reflects the continued trust of our customers and the strong acceptance of Kia's diverse product portfolio. Building on our record H1 performance, we have maintained healthy momentum across key segments," Kia India Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Atul Sood, said.

The company said July sales were on the back of continued momentum driven by Seltos and Sonet, supported by sustained demand for Carens Clavis, Clavis EV, and MY26 Syros.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:33 PM IST