Kia Motors India posts highest-ever monthly sales in May at 27,586 units

Automaker Kia India on Monday reported a 23.6 per cent on-year growth in wholesales at 27,586 units in May 2026.

The company had sold 22,315 units in May, 2025.

It was the "highest-ever sales in May" since market entry, Kia India said in a statement.

The strong performance reflects sustained customer demand across Kia's product portfolio and the brand's continued momentum in the Indian market, it added.

"Our highest-ever May sales performance reflects the strong alignment of our product portfolio with evolving customer preferences across segments," said its Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Atul Sood.

The continued strong demand for the new Seltos along with Sonet, coupled with the encouraging response to the Carens Clavis, Clavis EV and the MY26 Syros, has helped to sustain growth momentum, he said.

The strong performance during the month was led by the new Seltos, which continued its strong growth momentum by crossing the 10,000-unit sales mark every month since its launch in January.

KIA has also recorded year-to-date (YTD) sales of 1,39,197 units, up 14.6 per cent from the same period last year, compared to 1,21,514 units.