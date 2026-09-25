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Home / Companies / News / Kian-M Export files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹500 cr via fresh issue

Kian-M Export files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹500 cr via fresh issue

Apart from the fresh issue, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 15 lakh equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Kian-M Export Ltd has filed papers with Sebi to mobilise funds through IPO

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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Textile manufacturer and exporter Kian-M Export Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth 500 crore. 
Apart from the fresh issue, there will be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 15 lakh equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.
 Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to meet the company's working capital requirements, acquire a 35.29 per cent stake in Ultra Denim Ltd, fund the purchase of machinery and equipment, and make capital expenditure investments in its material subsidiary Usha Cotton Ltd. Also, a portion of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
 Rajkot-based Kian-M Export is engaged in the manufacturing and export of processed fabrics. The company converts raw, unfinished or grey fabric through preparation, dyeing or printing and finishing processes.
 The company sells its fabrics to wholesalers, garment manufacturers and brands that supply fabrics to garment makers.

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Kian-M Export operates two manufacturing facilities in Rajkot, Gujarat. One facility is leased by the company, while the other is leased by its wholly owned subsidiary Usha Cotton Ltd.
 For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 383.01 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 42.19 crore. Exports accounted for 52.43 per cent of its revenue, while domestic sales contributed 47.57 per cent.
 Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer.

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Topics : Company News Textile companies

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:22 PM IST