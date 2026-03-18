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Home / Companies / News / KKR to invest up to $310 million in PMI Electro, buy stake in Allfleet

KKR to invest up to $310 million in PMI Electro, buy stake in Allfleet

KKR will acquire a majority stake in Allfleet and a minority holding in PMI Electro

KKR, XCL education, KKR & Co

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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US private equity firm KKR will invest up to $310 million through a partnership with ​Indian electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro ​Mobility Solutions and its e-bus platform Allfleet India, ‌the companies said on Wednesday.

KKR will acquire a majority stake in Allfleet and a minority holding in PMI Electro, they said, without disclosing further details.

PMI Electro manufactures electric commercial e-buses, including 9-meter, 12-meter and school buses, while Allfleet focuses on developing and operating large-scale electric public transport fleets.

Allfleet is set to deploy a fleet of more than 5,000 e-buses ‌under agreements with multiple state transport authorities.

The investment comes as the Indian government's PM-eBus Sewa scheme, a programme designed to expand electric bus services, aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model across urban areas. The scheme has an estimated cost ​of ₹57,613 crore ($6.23 billion), according to its website.

 

"As our cities grow ‌and mobility needs evolve, clean, efficient, and accessible public transport will play a central role in ​shaping ‌a more sustainable future. Alongside KKR, the company will continue ‌to focus on responsible scale-up and expanding its presence across Indian cities," Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI ‌Electro, ​said in a ​statement.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : KKR & Co KKR PMI Electric bus electric buses

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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