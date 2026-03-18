KKR to invest up to $310 million in PMI Electro, buy stake in Allfleet
KKR will acquire a majority stake in Allfleet and a minority holding in PMI Electro
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US private equity firm KKR will invest up to $310 million through a partnership with Indian electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro Mobility Solutions and its e-bus platform Allfleet India, the companies said on Wednesday.
KKR will acquire a majority stake in Allfleet and a minority holding in PMI Electro, they said, without disclosing further details.
PMI Electro manufactures electric commercial e-buses, including 9-meter, 12-meter and school buses, while Allfleet focuses on developing and operating large-scale electric public transport fleets.
Allfleet is set to deploy a fleet of more than 5,000 e-buses under agreements with multiple state transport authorities.
The investment comes as the Indian government's PM-eBus Sewa scheme, a programme designed to expand electric bus services, aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model across urban areas. The scheme has an estimated cost of ₹57,613 crore ($6.23 billion), according to its website.
"As our cities grow and mobility needs evolve, clean, efficient, and accessible public transport will play a central role in shaping a more sustainable future. Alongside KKR, the company will continue to focus on responsible scale-up and expanding its presence across Indian cities," Aanchal Jain, CEO of PMI Electro, said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST