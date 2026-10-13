Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52% to record ₹1,019 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52% to record ₹1,019 crore

Its sales bookings stood at ₹670 crore in the year-ago period

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent growth in sales bookings to ₹1,019 crore in the July-September quarter on better demand for its housing projects.

Its sales bookings stood at ₹670 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of ₹1,019 crore in the July-September period of 2026-27 fiscal, up 52 per cent year-on-year.

For the first half of this fiscal, sales bookings reached a record ₹1,636 crore, up 27 per cent from ₹1,286 crore in the year-ago period.

Hrishikesh Parandekar, Chief Executive Officer, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, "Our robust performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, with record quarterly and half-yearly sales and strong collections, reflects the resilience of our business." The company saw strong sales in new projects and also sustained sales across its ongoing projects, he added. "While demand has softened in the near term across the broader market, particularly in Pune, we have continued to deliver strong business momentum," Parandekar said.

 

Also Read

Siddharth Nawal

Siddharth Nawal to succeed Dalip Sehgal as Nexus Select Trust CEO from 2027

real estate, residential buildings

Brigade Enterprises aims 21% rise in FY27 pre-sales at ₹9,000 crore: MD

real estate

Real estate consultants expand into design, project management, and techpremium

Ronit Roy

TV actor Ronit Roy leases Andheri West office for ₹1.39 cr over five years

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for ₹6 cr, bought it for ₹3.2 cr in 2014

The long-term fundamentals of India's residential real estate market remain favourable, driven by urbanisation, rising aspirations and an increasing preference for quality housing, he observed.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 82 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks, covering a saleable area of more than 34 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Global investment firm Blackstone owns a 40 per cent stake in the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power, power sector

Kalpataru Projects wins new orders worth ₹2,225 crore in T&D business

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India

Non-metros emerge as key growth drivers for Amazon: V-P Saurabh Srivastavapremium

Sanjay Malik, Chief Strategy and Business Officer, Tejas'

Tata-backed Tejas plans foray into new markets in Europe, Global Southpremium

Tata Trusts, Bombay House

Tata Trusts seeks more time to reply; Charity Commissioner grants a week

(L) Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director, Tafe, (R) Lakshmi Venu Vice Chairman, Tafe

No economic settlement reached in TVS family: Lakshmi Venu, Mallika

Topics : Kolte-Patil Developer Kolte-Patil Developers Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayNifty OutlookSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Traffic AlertRBL Bank ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:14 AM IST