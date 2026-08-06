Kolte-Patil eyes ₹6,000 cr from 6 projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers on Thursday said it will redevelop six societies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expecting a total revenue of Rs 6,000 crore from these upcoming properties.

In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers informed that it has added six society redevelopment projects across prime locations in the MMR.

The combined estimated revenue potential of the six projects is Rs 6,000 crore.

These societies are located in Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi. The projects would be launched in 6-12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has completed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 33 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, the company entered into a strategic partnership with global investment firm Blackstone, which acquired a 40 per cent stake in the real estate firm.