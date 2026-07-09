Korea's NH Investment invests ₹900 cr in Choice International's broking arm

South Korea-based NH Investment & Securities, a subsidiary of NH Financial Group, has invested ₹900 crore in compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Choice Equity Broking, the broking and wealth management arm of Choice International.

Choice Equity allotted 4.2 million CCPS priced at ₹2,130 per share, totalling ₹899.99 crore, subject to regulatory and exchange approvals, according to a regulatory filing. The investment will be converted into equity shares by July 9, 2027.

"NHIS brings deep institutional expertise, global market insights and advanced digital capabilities that complement our strengths in serving India's rapidly expanding investor base," said Arun Poddar, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Choice International, in a press release.