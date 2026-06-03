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Kotak Alternate Asset Managers closes $1 billion real estate fund

Kotak Alts closed its 14th Real Estate Fund at USD 1 billion, backed by major commitments from ADIA and South Korea's NPS Korea

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Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alts), the alternate assets arm of Kotak Group, has achieved the final close of its 14th Real Estate Fund at $1 billion. The investments include an anchor commitment of over $675 million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and a first commitment to Indian alternatives from the National Pension Service of Republic of Korea (NPS Korea).
 
Kotak Alts’ 14th Real Estate Fund focuses on providing growth and development financing support across residential, commercial, and other real estate asset classes across key cities in India. The fund targets risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors through disciplined underwriting, robust security structures, and an investment process refined across 13 prior real estate fund vintages spanning over two decades. 
 
Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Alts, said, “ADIA’s sixth consecutive commitment to our platform is a testament to the trust earned over a decade of consistent delivery. NPS Korea’s maiden Indian alternatives commitment to our platform for an India-dedicated strategy in these volatile times is an equally powerful validation. Together, these partnerships define the quality of the Kotak Alts franchise and the confidence that global institutions place in our ability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.”
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
 

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Topics : Real Estate Kotak Institutional investors

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

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