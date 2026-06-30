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Kotak Bank to buy Deutsche Bank's India retail, wealth biz for $30 million

Kotak Bank to buy Deutsche Bank's India retail, wealth biz for $30 million

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that Kotak Mahindra Bank would acquire its retail banking and wealth management business in India as the German lender aims to streamline operations and redeploy capital.
 
The business, with around 1,000 employees, comprises loans worth about €2.7 billion ($3 billion) and serves around 150,000 customers, Deutsche Bank said.
 
The exit "represents a further step in simplifying our business and focusing on our strengths as we further enhance our profitability," said Deutsche Bank board member Claudio de Sanctis.
 
Reuters reported last year that Deutsche Bank was seeking bids from domestic and foreign lenders for the business.
 
 
Despite a rising number of wealthy individuals in India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, foreign banks have struggled to boost revenues because of intense competition from local players and regulatory constraints.

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Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the acquisition was a "strong strategic fit".
 
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 

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Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Duetsche Bank Banking Industry

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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