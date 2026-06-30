Kotak Bank to buy Deutsche Bank's India retail, wealth biz for $30 million

Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that Kotak Mahindra Bank would acquire its retail banking and wealth management business in India as the German lender aims to streamline operations and redeploy capital.

The business, with around 1,000 employees, comprises loans worth about €2.7 billion ($3 billion) and serves around 150,000 customers, Deutsche Bank said.

The exit "represents a further step in simplifying our business and focusing on our strengths as we further enhance our profitability," said Deutsche Bank board member Claudio de Sanctis.

Reuters reported last year that Deutsche Bank was seeking bids from domestic and foreign lenders for the business.