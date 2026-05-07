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Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% each in AU SFB, Federal Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank gets RBI nod to buy 9.99% each in AU SFB, Federal Bank

RBI clears Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire up to 9.99% stake each in AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank through aggregate holdings

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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Kotak Mahindra Bank has received the RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99 per cent each in AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank. 
In separate regulatory filings on Thursday, AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank announced that they have received the approval letter from the Reserve Bank of India on May 6. 
Kotak Mahindra Bank (along with its subsidiaries, the funds/schemes managed by its subsidiaries) has received the RBI nod to acquire ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB, AU Small Finance Bank said. 
Similarly, Federal Bank, in a BSE filing, said the RBI has accorded its approval to Kotak Mahindra Bank for acquiring ‘aggregate holding’ of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank. Shares of AU Small Finance Bank were trading at ₹1,034.60, up 0.99 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. 
 
Federal Bank shares were trading 1.47 per cent up at ₹297.40. Kotak Mahindra Bank scrip was quoting 1.12 per cent higher at ₹380.40.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank AU Small Finance Bank Federal Bank

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:51 PM IST

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