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Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Capital divests nearly 31% stake in Infina Finance

Kotak Mahindra Capital divests nearly 31% stake in Infina Finance

The transaction involves the sale of a cumulative 30.99 per cent stake in Infina, an associate company of the bank, to multiple investors, the bank said in a regulatory filing

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Capital to sell 30.99% stake in Infina Finance for ₹1,293 crore, part of portfolio rationalisation and value unlocking strategy. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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Kotak Mahindra Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company (KMCC), has entered into definitive agreements to divest a part of its stake in Infina Finance for an aggregate consideration of about Rs 1,293.91 crore.
 
The transaction involves the sale of a cumulative 30.99 per cent stake in Infina, an associate company of the bank, to multiple investors, the bank said in a regulatory filing. As part of the deal, KMCC will sell a 9.90 per cent stake to Derive Trading and Resorts and Bright Star Investments for Rs 413.35 crore. 
It will also transfer a 12.10 per cent stake to the estate of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through its trusts for Rs 505.21 crore. In addition, KMCC will divest an 8.99 per cent stake to KF Trust, an existing shareholder, for Rs 375.36 crore. KF Trust is Uday Kotak’s family trust. 
 
Uday Kotak is the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and owns nearly a 26 per cent stake in the bank.
 
Following the completion of these transactions, KMCC’s holding in Infina will reduce to 19 per cent, resulting in Infina ceasing to be an associate company of the bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Kotak Mahindra Group held a 49.99 per cent stake in Infina Finance.

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The transactions are subject to customary conditions precedent and are expected to be completed on or before March 31, 2026.
 
Founded in 1996, Infina Finance offers services such as lending against securities, lending against property, commercial real estate, and insurance corporate agency. Infina Finance reported a turnover of Rs 532.66 crore and a net worth of Rs 2,727.99 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. However, its contribution to the bank’s consolidated financials remains limited, accounting for 0.50 per cent of total income and 1.73 per cent of net worth.
 
While the stake sales to Derive Trading, Bright Star Investments, and the Jhunjhunwala trusts do not qualify as related-party transactions, the sale to KF Trust — whose beneficiaries belong to the promoter group — has been classified as a related-party transaction, though conducted at arm’s length, the bank said.
 
The divestment is part of the group’s ongoing portfolio rationalisation, with the move expected to streamline its investment structure while unlocking value from its associate holdings.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

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Topics : Kotak Mahindra Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak Stake sale

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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