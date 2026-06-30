KPIL bags new orders worth ₹2,957 crore, enters West Asia water market

Mumbai-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured new orders worth ₹ 2,957 crore, including those from its international subsidiaries.

In a BSE filing, KPIL said that the order win also marks the company’s entry into the West Asia water infrastructure market, as the company secured its first water project in the region through a joint venture/consortium.

Besides the water project, the company announced it secured orders in its Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business across India and overseas markets, as well as in its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

KPIL’s MD and CEO, Manish Mohnot, said, "The new orders secured in our T&D business reinforce our market leadership in India and the select global markets. Simultaneously, the successive wins in our B&F business from marquee clients underscore our commitment to best-in-class capabilities and timely execution.”

“The order win in our Water business marks a significant milestone, signaling our strategic entry into the Middle East, a region with immense growth potential. Driven by a strongly diversified order book and robust visibility across businesses, we remain confident in achieving our growth targets for FY26–27,” Mohnot added.

This comes as earlier in May, Mohnot told Business Standard that KPIL is targeting an order inflow of ₹30,000 crore in the current financial year, and added that this will give a ₹65,000 crore-₹70,000 crore boost to the company's order book.

The company reported an annual consolidated revenue of ₹27,143 crore in FY26, registering a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, while quarterly revenue rose 10 per cent to ₹7,778 crore. The company operates across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports. It is currently executing projects in more than 25 countries and has a presence across over 75 countries spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Europe.

“We are targeting around 15 per cent revenue growth along with a 75 basis point improvement in margins on both standalone and consolidated basis,” Mohnot told Business Standard in May.