KPIL wins ₹2,610 cr EPC order for power transmission lines, substations

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday said it has secured an order worth approximately ₹2,610 crore for power transmission lines and substations in an international market, strengthening its presence in South America.

The order involves an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, the company said in an exchange filing.

Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO of KPIL , said the order marks another significant milestone in the company’s “global growth journey and reflects our strong execution capabilities, established market presence and the increasing demand for strengthening power grid infrastructure worldwide".

“Our order momentum continues to remain strong, with YTD FY27 order inflows exceeding ₹26,000 crore, registering a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year. In addition, we are favourably positioned for projects worth approximately ₹3,000 crore and have a robust tender pipeline over the coming months, primarily across T&D, Buildings & Factories (B&F) and Oil & Gas. With a strong business visibility, diversified market presence and proven execution capabilities, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum and strengthening our market position going forward,” he added.

KPIL is a global engineering, procurement and construction company with operations across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports. The company has a presence across 75 countries.