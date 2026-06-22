Krafton India makes strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' global fund

Krafton India on Monday announced a strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund, underscoring its commitment to supporting the growth of India's gaming and startup ecosystem.

However, the company did not specify the size of the investment.

India has rapidly emerged as one of the world's most dynamic markets for gaming and digital innovation, on the back of a growing base of entrepreneurs building products with both local relevance and global potential, Krafton said in a release.

"Krafton India today announced a strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund, deepening its commitment to supporting the growth of India's gaming and startup ecosystem," the release said.

The South Korean gaming giant further said that through this investment, it aims to expand access to capital, industry expertise and international networks for Indian startups, helping them scale faster and compete on a global stage.

The partnership supports the continued maturation of India's gaming ecosystem by connecting promising founders with resources that can accelerate long-term business growth.

The investment underscores Krafton and Bitkraft Ventures' confidence in India's entrepreneurial talent and the long-term potential of the market, it added.

Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund invests in startups from pre-seed to Series A, and offers founders capital, operational expertise and access to a global network of industry leaders. Some of the early investments of the fund in India have been in Actioneer, an enterprise AI transformation platform, and AiroClip, an AI-powered gaming studio.

The latest partnership will back early-stage founders building the next generation of gaming and interactive media experiences, as well as other emerging technology platforms.

For Krafton, the fund provides a strategic avenue to identify and support high-potential companies early in their growth journey alongside a partner with deep sector knowledge, the release added.