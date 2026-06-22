Monday, June 22, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Krafton India makes strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' global fund

Krafton India makes strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' global fund

Krafton India on Monday announced a strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund, underscoring its commitment to supporting the growth of India's gaming and startup ecosystem.

Krafton India

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India on Monday announced a strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund, underscoring its commitment to supporting the growth of India's gaming and startup ecosystem.

However, the company did not specify the size of the investment.

India has rapidly emerged as one of the world's most dynamic markets for gaming and digital innovation, on the back of a growing base of entrepreneurs building products with both local relevance and global potential, Krafton said in a release.

"Krafton India today announced a strategic investment in Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund, deepening its commitment to supporting the growth of India's gaming and startup ecosystem," the release said.

 

The South Korean gaming giant further said that through this investment, it aims to expand access to capital, industry expertise and international networks for Indian startups, helping them scale faster and compete on a global stage.

Also Read

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

How to choose between guaranteed returns and growth-focused investments

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES, Fabrics

UP government to develop textile parks across 1,500 acres to boost economypremium

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

Planning to risks: 7 mutual fund investments mistakes beginners keep making

investments, mutual funds

Mutual funds to pension schemes: Choosing the right long-term investments

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

Home loan to medical bills: How to match investments with your goals

The partnership supports the continued maturation of India's gaming ecosystem by connecting promising founders with resources that can accelerate long-term business growth.

The investment underscores Krafton and Bitkraft Ventures' confidence in India's entrepreneurial talent and the long-term potential of the market, it added.

Bitkraft Ventures' Global Fund invests in startups from pre-seed to Series A, and offers founders capital, operational expertise and access to a global network of industry leaders. Some of the early investments of the fund in India have been in Actioneer, an enterprise AI transformation platform, and AiroClip, an AI-powered gaming studio.

The latest partnership will back early-stage founders building the next generation of gaming and interactive media experiences, as well as other emerging technology platforms.

For Krafton, the fund provides a strategic avenue to identify and support high-potential companies early in their growth journey alongside a partner with deep sector knowledge, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smartworks

Smartworks renews lease for 2.3 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad

mining sector, mines

IPO-bound Laxyo expands operations in Africa, bags ₹200-cr order in Zambia

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara Energy crosses 7,000 petrol pumps in India, expands retail network

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal ties with Amazon Web Services to automate global operations

startups

Startup discovery platform Ideabaaz buys stake in KickSky Space Lab

Topics : Investment gaming industry Global funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Vedanta New Stocks in FocusStocks to Watch TodayBharat Forge Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOJapan Visa Fee HikeCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance