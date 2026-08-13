Krafton India plans to diversify investments into AI startups, VC funds

Battlegrounds Mobile India game maker Krafton India aims to further diversify its investment portfolio by backing and supporting companies in both the gaming and non-gaming sectors, either financially or through other means, the company’s India lead for corporate development, Nihansh Bhat, said.

The company has so far invested close to $250 million in India over the last four to five years and will continue investing roughly $50 million-$60 million in gaming companies, startups working in the artificial intelligence space, and venture capital funds that invest in these startups, Bhat said.

“If there are companies that are more sizeable and mature, we find ways of backing them and if they are a little less mature, we find other ways such as a mix of mentorship, advice and incubation programme,” he said.

Apart from investing directly in both mature and early-stage companies in India, Krafton India has also started increasing its investments in venture capital funds that do not have any direct working relationship with the company, Bhat said.

While the company initially started by investing only in funds that focused on gaming companies, Bhat said that they quickly realised that since the gaming sector was still at a nascent stage, no fund could direct all its energies and money to only supporting such companies.

“If you look at our investment portfolio, we have invested in about 18-odd companies till date. Out of that, only four or five would be gaming studios. So, we have been fairly active, and invested about $250 million till date in all these companies and funds,” he said.

In April this year, the South Korea-headquartered e-sports major launched a Rs 6,000 crore India-focused fund to back early-growth-stage technology startups in the country.

A key area of focus for Krafton India is also investing in consumer internet and media entertainment companies such as Kuku FM, which is one of the earliest investments that the company made, he said.

“So most companies will invest in one or two rounds. For us, however, if we feel there is synergy, we actually support them through multiple rounds of fundraising. That is the advantage of having a strategic investor,” Bhat said.