Krisumi Corp starts construction of two phases at Krisumi City in Gurugram

Krisumi Corporation has started developing its projects — The Forest Reserve and The Forest Reserve-II — under Phases 5 and 6 of the Krisumi City township in Sector 36A, Gurugram, the company said on Friday.

The company, a joint venture between Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and India’s Krishna Group, will invest over ₹1,300 crore in the development and expects to generate revenue of over ₹4,000 crore. The two phases together comprise 542 units.

“The commencement of The Forest Reserve marks an important milestone for Krisumi Corporation as we continue to expand Krisumi City. This development brings together our core philosophy of Japanese craftsmanship and Indian hospitality, with a strong focus on nature, thoughtful design and quality,” Ashok Kapur, chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said.

Kapur added that the development is likely to strengthen the organisation’s presence in Gurugram’s premium residential market.

The company said the development will comprise residences ranging from approximately 2,166 sq. ft. to 3,993 sq. ft. Prices will start at approximately ₹4.9 crore, depending on the configuration and applicable charges, it added.

The project, designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikkei Sekkei, is planned as an ultra-luxury residential development featuring 2, 3 and 4 LDK residences. It spans approximately 1.67 million sq. ft.

Phases 5 and 6 of The Forest Reserve form part of Krisumi City, the company’s 33.38-acre integrated development in Gurugram. Located along the Dwarka Expressway, the project is expected to provide connectivity to destinations across Gurugram and Delhi.

The announcement comes after a report released by CareEdge Ratings in August pointed out that India’s residential real estate market is undergoing a structural shift towards premium and luxury housing.

The report showed that houses priced in the ₹1.5-4 crore segment expanded from 14 per cent of launches in Q1 2022 to 44 per cent in Q1 2026, while homes priced above ₹4 crore increased their share from just 1 per cent to 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the share of units priced below ₹1.5 crore fell to 47 per cent in Q1 2026, from 85 per cent in Q1 2022.