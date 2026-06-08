Kumar Shanker takes charge as managing director of Indraprastha Gas

Kumar Shanker has taken charge as the managing director of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country's largest city gas distribution (CGD) company. Shanker was earlier the managing director of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) in Pune.

Shanker has taken over the leadership of IGL from Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, who has been repatriated to the CGD company's parent organisation, GAIL (India) Ltd, after a stint of three years.

Shanker, a chemical engineering graduate from BITS Pilani, brings more than 32 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, having worked across multiple business verticals at GAIL (India) over three decades in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

He has extensive expertise in regulatory affairs, including the grant of authorisations, open access, pipeline tariffs and affiliate code of conduct, among other key areas.

His experience in the natural gas industry encompasses the commissioning and operation of gas processing plants, project management of petrochemical units, corporate strategy and planning, marketing and regulatory functions, and the CGD sector.

Shanker has been actively engaged in important policy and regulatory changes in the natural gas sector, including the introduction of a unified tariff for the national gas grid system. Under his leadership, MNGL emerged among the top five CGD companies in India in terms of growth, profitability and expansion of infrastructure for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) and BPCL, with the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi holding a 5 per cent equity stake.