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Kwality Wall's India to pay zero royalty to Magnum until end of FY27

The royalty waiver under a new intellectual property agreement is aimed at supporting Kwality Walls India's investments and stabilisation efforts following the demerger

kwality walls, ice cream

In a stock exchange filing, it said the royalty rate is set at 1 per cent of net sales of licensed products, plus applicable taxes, for FY28 and FY29 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

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Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd (KWIL) said it has entered into a three-year intellectual property agreement with its parent, Magnum IP Holdings B.V., under which its royalty rate is set at 0 per cent till 31 March 2027.
 
In a stock exchange filing, it said the royalty rate is set at 1 per cent of net sales of licensed products, plus applicable taxes, for FY28 and FY29.
 
“The royalty moratorium has been granted until 31 March 2027 to support the company’s planned investments and stabilisation efforts post-demerger,” KWIL said in its exchange filing.
 
The exchange filing also said that following the demerger of the ice cream business, the management undertook a comprehensive review of the existing royalty arrangement, considering evolving business dynamics, the company’s revised strategic direction, financial position, and competitive landscape.
 
 
A spokesperson for Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd, while responding to Business Standard’s query, said: “The new intellectual property agreement marks an important milestone in Kwality Wall's (India) Limited's journey as a standalone listed company under The Magnum Ice Cream Company. It reflects TMICC's long-term commitment to India and its confidence in the significant opportunity we see in this market.”
 
It further added, “The agreement provides greater flexibility to invest behind our brands, expand distribution, strengthen capabilities and accelerate growth. As a focused, pure-play ice cream business, we remain committed to driving innovation, delighting consumers across India and creating sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
   

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Topics : Kwality Royalty intellectual property

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

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