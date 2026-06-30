Kwality Wall's India to pay zero royalty to Magnum until end of FY27

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd (KWIL) said it has entered into a three-year intellectual property agreement with its parent, Magnum IP Holdings B.V., under which its royalty rate is set at 0 per cent till 31 March 2027.

In a stock exchange filing, it said the royalty rate is set at 1 per cent of net sales of licensed products, plus applicable taxes, for FY28 and FY29.

“The royalty moratorium has been granted until 31 March 2027 to support the company’s planned investments and stabilisation efforts post-demerger,” KWIL said in its exchange filing.

The exchange filing also said that following the demerger of the ice cream business, the management undertook a comprehensive review of the existing royalty arrangement, considering evolving business dynamics, the company’s revised strategic direction, financial position, and competitive landscape.