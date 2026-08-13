L&T to set up India's largest Nvidia B300 AI factory for Together AI

Vyoma.AI, the data centre business of L&T, said it secured India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure, an Nvidia B300 AI factory, for US-based start-up Together AI. The order is worth Rs 10,000-15,000 crore.

The AI factory, to come up at Vyoma's Chennai data centre campus, will power an AI-native cloud platform for large-scale inferencing, fine-tuning and training workloads. The Chennai data centre has a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site, with Phase 1 designed for 250 MW and power infrastructure readiness of 150 MVA, providing a scalable foundation for future AI factory expansion.

Vyoma will power Together AI's AI-native cloud platform for large-scale training and inference. The AI factory has a capacity of 10,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs. The platform combines hyperscale data centre infrastructure, accelerated computing, high-performance networking, ultra-low-latency interconnects, high-throughput parallel storage and AI infrastructure operations.

“Artificial intelligence is becoming foundational to every industry and AI factories will power this transformation. Our deployment of an Nvidia B300 AI factory for Together AI marks a significant milestone in L&T's gigawatt AI infrastructure mission,” L&T chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Earlier this week, L&T entered into an agreement to transfer its data centre and cloud services business to Vyoma.AI Ltd for Rs 1,400 crore.

Together AI has been making these tie-ups of late. It has also signed a $240-million multi-year deal with IBM to build a large-scale artificial intelligence cluster on IBM Cloud using Nvidia systems.

The company's platform lets enterprises train and run AI workloads on open models such as DeepSeek, MiniMax and Kimi at lower costs than closed systems. Based in San Francisco, it was last valued at about $8.3 billion in July and counts Nvidia among its clients.

“Making AI globally accessible is going to be the biggest infrastructure build-out in human history, and L&T understands that,” said Vipul Ved Prakash, co-founder and CEO. Ved Prakash has been a serial entrepreneur and was a senior director at Apple before starting this company in 2022.