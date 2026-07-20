L&T secures over ₹10,000 crore orders from metals and mining companies

Infrastructure major L&T today announced that its Metals & Minerals business vertical has secured multiple "mega" orders from large domestic metals and mining companies. The company classifies mega orders as those valued between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore.

It said the first order is from a public sector company, India's largest iron ore producer, which has awarded the company an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) package for an 18 million tonne per annum (MTPA) iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh as part of its expansion programme to achieve 100 MTPA capacity by 2030.

"The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries," L&T said in a statement.

The second order is from another public sector Navratna company, which has undertaken the expansion of a steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. L&T has secured various Design & Build and Balance of Plant packages for the project.

L&T has also secured an EPC order for a zinc processing plant from a major private sector metals producer. The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and associated site services.

"This reaffirms L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflects the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity," L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.